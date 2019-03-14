Kansas City Chiefs officially sign former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson.

Multiple reports indicate Wilson and the Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $5.6 million deal, though the Chiefs haven’t confirmed the terms of the deal.

He’s expected to play strongside linebacker for the Chiefs under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme with Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.

“We see a lot of potential in Damien,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He was a really good player in Dallas, and as we go through this transition with our defense we were in the market for a young, SAM linebacker. We feel really good about Damien and are excited to have him here in Kansas City.”

Wilson was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a part-time starter for the Cowboys during his time with Dallas and recorded 98 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble in his career.

The deal is the latest move to beef up the Chiefs’ defense, the team’s biggest weakness last season. The Chiefs finished next-to-last in passing defense last season.

On Thursday, the team also signed former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu. That signing came after the Chiefs released veteran safety Eric Berry after nine seasons with the team on Wednesday.

The Chiefs released linebacker Justin Houston over the weekend, freeing up $21.1 million in their salary cap. The Chiefs are also expected to trade linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reports say.