Kansas City police looking to identify two men in connection with early morning homicide

Posted 5:50 pm, March 14, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for two men they believe might have information about an early morning homicide.

Police were called to 53rd Street and Swope Parkway on a shots fired call shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Deron Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no suspect description at this time, but police want to talk to two men they believe might have information on the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Photos courtesy KCPD

