× Kansas State overcomes slow start to beat TCU 70-61 in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 co-champion Kansas State Wildcats overcame an early scare on Thursday to advance to the tournament semifinal with a 70-61 win over TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead, and held a 34-32 halftime advantage, but the Wildcats took over in the second-half to secure the win.

The Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the final. Kansas State had four players score in double figures, with Xavier Sneed setting the pace by scoring 19 points.

TCU shot 46 percent, but committed 18 turnovers in the loss. The Horned Frogs are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble ahead of Sunday’s selection show