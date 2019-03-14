Kansas State overcomes slow start to beat TCU 70-61 in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 14: Cartier Diarra #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to shoot as RJ Nembhard #22 of the TCU Horned Frogs defends during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 co-champion Kansas State Wildcats overcame an early scare on Thursday to advance to the tournament semifinal with a 70-61 win over TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead, and held a 34-32 halftime advantage, but the Wildcats took over in the second-half to secure the win.

The Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the final. Kansas State had four players score in double figures, with Xavier Sneed setting the pace by scoring 19 points.

TCU shot 46 percent, but committed 18 turnovers in the loss. The Horned Frogs are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble ahead of Sunday’s selection show

