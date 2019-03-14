KC police investigating homicide after one person found shot near 69th and Spruce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. police were dispatched to a home near 69th and Spruce Avenue on a medical nature unknown call.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

Police are investigating but don’t have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call TIPS Hotline at 816-447-8477.