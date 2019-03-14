Make Mesob’s Ethiopian salmon tibs

Ethiopian salmon tibs
Ingredients:
- 8 Oz Salmon cut into cube
- 2 Oz yellow onion sliced
- 1 diced Roma tomatoes
- 1 jalapeno thin slice
- Olive oil 3 tbsp
- 1 pinch cardamom spice
- 1 tsp Berbere Ethiopian spices
- 1 tbsp garlic ginger
- salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat up the pan to medium heat add oil, garlic, onions, tomatoes sautéed for a few seconds
- Next, add the Salmon cube gently and sauté for one or two minutes,
- Finish by adding the rest of the ingredients and cook for additional 2 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your liking.
- Serve with Injera (Ethiopian flatbread) or over steam rice.
