Make Mesob’s Ethiopian salmon tibs

March 14, 2019

Ethiopian salmon tibs

Ingredients:

  • 8 Oz Salmon cut into cube
  • 2 Oz yellow onion sliced
  • 1 diced Roma tomatoes
  • 1 jalapeno thin slice
  • Olive oil 3 tbsp
  • 1 pinch cardamom spice
  • 1 tsp Berbere Ethiopian spices
  • 1 tbsp garlic ginger
  • salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat up the pan to medium heat add oil, garlic, onions, tomatoes sautéed for a few seconds
  2. Next, add the Salmon cube gently and sauté for one or two minutes,
  3. Finish by adding the rest of the ingredients and cook for additional 2 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your liking.
  4. Serve with Injera (Ethiopian flatbread) or over steam rice.

