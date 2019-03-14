Make Mesob’s Ethiopian salmon tibs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ethiopian salmon tibs

Ingredients:

8 Oz Salmon cut into cube

2 Oz yellow onion sliced

1 diced Roma tomatoes

1 jalapeno thin slice

Olive oil 3 tbsp

1 pinch cardamom spice

1 tsp Berbere Ethiopian spices

1 tbsp garlic ginger

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat up the pan to medium heat add oil, garlic, onions, tomatoes sautéed for a few seconds Next, add the Salmon cube gently and sauté for one or two minutes, Finish by adding the rest of the ingredients and cook for additional 2 minutes until the salmon is cooked to your liking. Serve with Injera (Ethiopian flatbread) or over steam rice.

