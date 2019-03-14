Replay: Chiefs introduce new safety Tyrann Mathieu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs held a news conference on Thursday afternoon for the team’s newest safety, Tyrann Mathieu. Watch a replay in the video player at the top of the page.

Mathieu, commonly referred to by his nickname “Honey Badger”, is said to have signed a three-year contract for $42 million. While he typically plays free safety, last season he showed off his versatility by playing wide and slot corner.

The Chiefs are relying on him to help turn around a defensive unit that struggled in 2018. Furthermore, he’s currently the last known line of defense now that the team has parted ways with Eric Berry. FOX4 will have more about his signing and other Chiefs free agency news during FOX4 News at 5 and 6.