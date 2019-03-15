Kansas City dad dies one week after being shot at Prospect bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last Friday, a 30-year-old KC dad was shot near 46th and Prospect. One week later, he died from his injuries.

Now, his family wants answers and an arrest.

Relatives described Allen Davis as a fun, loving guy who cherished his 8-year-old daughter and his entire family. They said Davis had a huge heart and liked helping anyone he could.

But now: "I'm lost for words. It really hasn't hit me yet that my son is gone," Ernestine Davis said.

Tears fell from Davis' eyes Friday. The Kansas City mom trembled and sobbed because she'll never see her son again.

"It just doesn't make any sense. All this killing going on in this city, and for what reason?" Davis said.

Family members tell FOX4 last Friday night the 30-year-old dad left an auto body shop and walked just a few feet to a bus stop near 46th and Prospect. He was waiting to catch a bus back home.

The young father told his relatives two men first pulled up in a dark colored car. Allen said the passenger hopped out, approached him, shot him at least six times and then jumped back into the vehicle, which sped off.

Davis told his family he'd never seen the men before.

"He said it was just mistaken identity. I kept asking, but he didn't want to talk about it because he figured something might happen to me," Davis' mother said.

Despite being seriously hurt, Allen stumbled to a nearby gas station for help. Paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital. He suffered severe injuries to his abdominal area.

Relatives hoped he would pull through, but Allen sadly died Friday morning at the hospital.

"They took him to the operating table the last time, and he just didn't come back," Davis said.

Now they just hope for justice for their loved one.

"Please, help me. Help Allen," Davis said.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about Davis' death to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Family and friends plan to gather for a prayer vigil at 3 p.m. Sunday at the crime scene near 46th and Prospect.

"We would like the community to come. Show support, so this gun violence can stop," said Davis' cousin, Kelsha James.

39.099727 -94.578567