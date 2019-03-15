× 65-year-old KC woman dies after being hit by FedEx truck while crossing Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman who was struck by a FedEx truck Wednesday has died from her injuries, police say.

The crash was reported just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near 55th and Troost. Officials on scene said 65-year-old Kathleen Tripp was crossing Troost at 55th Street when the driver of a FedEx truck, turning onto Troost, struck her.

Tripp was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

The FedEx driver remained on scene following the incident.

A FedEx spokesperson issued the following statement to FOX4 on Wednesday after the crash: “Our thoughts are with those involved in this accident. We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”

39.099727 -94.578567