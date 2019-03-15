× Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill involved in police investigation in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is involved in a police investigation.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy confirmed the 25-year-old is involved in a police criminal investigation, but would not confirm any other details about the case or his involvement.

Hill has not been arrested or charged in Johnson County as of Friday afternoon, but the case has been referred to the district attorney’s office.

FOX4 has reached out to the district attorney for comment, but have not heard back yet.

The Chiefs said in a statement to the Associated Press that it was aware of a police report filed Thursday by Overland Park police that lists Hill’s address and identifies a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiance, Crystal Espinal, is identified among “others involved.”

The couple has a 3-year-old son, Zev.

If the investigation leads to charges, it wouldn’t be the first time the star wide receiver has been charged.

In 2015, before Hill was drafted by the Chiefs, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in Oklahoma. The charges were later dismissed and expunged after he completed his probation requirements.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.