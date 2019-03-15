Concerned parents, teachers and union members pack Lee’s Summit school board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It was standing room only at the Lee's Summit School Board meeting Thursday night.

More than a dozen moms, dads, teachers and union members say they wanted School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter and the seven member board to hear their many concerns.

Some say for months morale among teachers has been low and racial tensions have been running high in the Lee's Summit School District.

A number of people say Carpenter is a big part of the problem since he became Superintendent nearly two years ago.

Carpenter recently came under fire after a photo of him making an offensive gesture with his finger while at a college tailgate party in Atlanta last November surfaced on social media in January.

Carpenter issued a statement which stated in part "as the leader I care deeply about representing our district and community responsibly." The school board supported him.

In a statement, Board President Phyllis Balagna said, " We are sensitive to the fact that we are all human beings, that no one is perfect, and we must learn to have productive dialogue together."

FOX4 has also reported that Dr. Carpenter and the school district face a lawsuit filed by Dr. Amy Gates, the district's Director of Technology. The lawsuit accuses Carpenter of "violating school policies when he allegedly argued against hiring a black woman for a public relations director position.

"Either way, he perception of our community be those on the outside and the morale of the people inside is important and serious work must be done to repair both," teacher, Paul Hawkins said Thursday.

"As the board, you have the responsibility to help correct the negative, media portrayal of our staff and community as racists. We need you to help rebuild trust so teachers do not feel retaliation if they express an honest, but different perspective," said Heather Crain, the Interim President of the Lee's Summit National Education Association.

There had been much speculation that the school board would discuss or possibly vote on whether it would extend Dr. Dennis Carpenter's three-year contract. That issue did not come up while FOX 4 was at the meeting.

Carpenter is currently in his second year.

The Lee's Summit Teachers Union has urged the school board to not extend Carpenter's contract. Stay with FOX 4 more on this developing story.