FBI offers $5K reward for info leading to missing 2-year-old in nationwide Amber Alert

MILWAUKEE — The FBI announced Friday that it’s now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps locate a missing Milwaukee 2-year-old, the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert, WITI reports.

The Amber Alert was issued for Noelani Robinson on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered — allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins. Higgins was charged and arrested Wednesday in Milwaukee, but Noelani still hasn’t been found.

A family friend confirmed to FOX4 that Sierra Robinson was originally from Kansas City and much of her family lives in the area. They’re hoping for the 2-year-old’s safe return.

“The suspect is a cold-blooded killer — and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said. “It’s obviously apparent he truly doesn’t care about Noelani.”

The chief then spoke to the people who may have Noelani.

“If you are a victim of the suspect’s lies and you are in possession of Noelani, now is the time to turn her over to a safe location whether it is a hospital, a police department, a school or a church,” Morales said. “If you release Noelani now, and she is not harmed. You will likely not be prosecuted. However, if you continue to hold Noelani in your possession, we will eventually find you and her and you will be prosecuted to the highest degree of the law.”

Anyone with information on Noelani Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Milwaukee police. There is a special number you can call to report a tip at 414-935-7360.