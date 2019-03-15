× FBI reviewing excessive force case involving former Jackson County deputy, intoxicated man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy is now under review by the FBI for allegedly using excessive force against an intoxicated man, the sheriff’s office says.

In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, assigned to the KC Area Transportation Authority, was called to 10th and Main streets at about 8 pm. Feb. 22 for an intoxicated men refusing to get off a bus.

When the deputy arrived, he gave verbal commands for the man to get off the bus. When the man didn’t respond, the deputy grabbed the man to escort him, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who the agency said it’s not identifying because it’s an active investigation, pulled the man by his arm, causing him to fall to the bus floor. The sheriff’s office said the man landed with his right arm under his body.

The deputy ordered the man to put his hands behind his back, and the man didn’t respond, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy used a wrist lock technique on the man’s left arm and tried to roll him over, causing his right arm to become trapped under his body.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when the deputy became more aggressive with the man.

The agency said the deputy “deployed his electronic control device” seven times and also hit the man with his fists several times. The sheriff’s office said the intoxicated man was not combative.

Soon after, a civilian got on the bus and moved the man’s right arm out from under his body.

After the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reviewed video of the incident, the deputy was placed on leave with pay, pending investigation. On March 8, the deputy resigned from the department.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared information on the incident with the FBI for review. The agency also submitted information to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and County Counselor’s Office for review.

FOX4 reached out to the FBI’s Kansas City field office for comment. A spokesperson could “neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.”