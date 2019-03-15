Gov. Parson holds news conference about flooding in Northwest Missouri

Watch live:



Authorities say Iowa has shut down Interstate 29 at the Missouri state line due to flooding.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s website shows the interstate or parts of it shut down for about 85 miles (136.79 kilometers), from around Missouri Valley to the Missouri state line. Motorists are directed to alternate routes.

Missouri River levels are expected to rise dramatically this weekend with a 1.5-foot rise expected by Saturday in some areas.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release that northwest Missouri is already experiencing significant flooding that’s closing roads and impacting homeowners and farmers.

The governor says the state is working with Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa to prepare detour plans in anticipation of the rising floodwaters closing major roadways.

The Missouri National Guard is temporarily relocating the 139th Airlift Wing’s C-130s from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph as a precautionary measure.