Kansas City police investigating woman’s murder at apartment near 63rd and Manchester

Posted 3:37 pm, March 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a woman’s murder at an apartment complex on the east side.

Police were called out to an apartment complex hear 64th Street and Manchester Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a black woman in her 20’s dead inside of an apartment.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

