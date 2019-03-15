Missouri representative wants every resident to own an AR-15

Posted 1:19 pm, March 15, 2019, by

Andrew McDaniel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker wants every resident in the state to own an AR-15 starting in August.

Andrew McDaniel (R-Deering) is purposing the McDaniel Militia Act, which requires every person between 18 and 35 years of age who can legally possess a firearm to own an AR-15.

Under his proposal, there would also be a tax credit for individuals who purchase a firearm.

McDaniel introduced house bill 1108 February 27. The he read it a second time the following day. He does not have any co-sponsors on the bill.

According to the Missouri House of Representatives, the bill does not currently have a hearing scheduled nor is it on a House calendar.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.