× Missouri representative wants every resident to own an AR-15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker wants every resident in the state to own an AR-15 starting in August.

Andrew McDaniel (R-Deering) is purposing the McDaniel Militia Act, which requires every person between 18 and 35 years of age who can legally possess a firearm to own an AR-15.

Under his proposal, there would also be a tax credit for individuals who purchase a firearm.

McDaniel introduced house bill 1108 February 27. The he read it a second time the following day. He does not have any co-sponsors on the bill.

According to the Missouri House of Representatives, the bill does not currently have a hearing scheduled nor is it on a House calendar.