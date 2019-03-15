New daiquiri shop opens in downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new daiquiri shop in town.

KC Daiquiri Shop opens Friday in downtown Kansas City at 1116 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, Mo. 64106.

"The Big 12 historically brings a lot of fun, a lot of revenue to the city," said Kinley Strickland, co-owner of the KC Daiquiri Shop. "We are fortunate enough to open at this time."

The new spot has 31 signature mixes and also features New Orleans inspired food.

So if you find yourself downtown, check it out.

"We're going old school," Strickland said. "We have a street team with flyers, so we will have people passing out flyers down at the Sprint Center letting them know we are just one block up."