New York woman gives birth to 15-pound baby girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A New York woman this week gave birth to a 15-pound baby girl.

WETM reports Harper Buckley, who weighed 15 pounds and 5 ounces to be exact, is the biggest baby on record at Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira.

“I knew she was going to be big, but I didn’t anticipate [a] 15-pound baby,” mother Joi Buckley said.

Harper is an extra special blessing. Her parents were reportedly told they had a very small chance of ever getting pregnant.

But, almost three years ago, Joi defied the odds and gave birth to the couple’s first miracle, a baby boy (who weighed 11 pounds).

Now, sweet Harper has come along. She’s not able to come home just yet, according to WETM, and is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit while hospital staff monitor her sugar and oxygen levels.

“It’s definitely hard,” Joi said. “But I know that she won’t be [in the NICU] forever. She’ll be coming home soon.”