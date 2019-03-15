× Trump vetoes legislation to strike down his emergency declaration for border wall

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued the first veto of his presidency, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.

Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump said, “Our immigration system is stretched beyond the breaking point” and called the congressional action “dangerous” and “reckless.”

A dozen Republicans joined with Senate Democrats on Thursday to back the joint resolution disapproving of Trump’s emergency declaration. The House had passed the same resolution last month largely along party lines.

“I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspires Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country,” Trump tweeted Thursday shortly after the Senate passed the resolution condemning Trump’s unilateral action. “I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

Trump’s veto sends the resolution back to the US House of Representatives, which is expected to pick it up after the week-long congressional recess.

It is unlikely that Congress will have the two-thirds majority required to override Trump’s veto.

Trump wants to use the emergency order to redirect billions in federal dollars earmarked for defense spending toward the southern border wall. It still faces several legal challenges in federal court.