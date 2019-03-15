Worshipers gather at interfaith service following New Zealand mosque attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- People from all walks of life gathered Friday night at the Overland Park Islamic Center to pray for the victims of a pair of deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand.

Mourners said a special prayer for the victims and their families. See more from the interfaith service in the video player above.

"This tragedy affects the community and it affects the entire world," said Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents areas of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

At least 49 people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the attacks at two separate mosques in Christchurch during midday prayers Friday. Four people are in custody.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called Friday "one of New Zealand's darkest days."