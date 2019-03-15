× You have one more weekend to check out Snow Creek

WESTON, Mo. — If were hoping to spend some time on the slopes in Weston, you only have a few days left.

Snow Creek’s last day of the season is Sunday.

The weekend weather will cooperate if you’ve been waiting for milder temperatures. With highs in the 50s and lows hovering around 30, you won’t freeze.

Snow Creek is also hosting an event from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day called “Shenanigans Sunday.” They will have games, a costume contest and a treasure hunt. Guests will also be able to ski or snowboard until 5 p.m. Then Snow Creek closes for the season.

Check out Snow Creek’s, pricing and snow report on their website.