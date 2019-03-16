Family, friends gather to remember man killed in recent KC double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Twenty-eight people have been killed in Kansas City since the beginning of 2019. On Saturday, family and friends gathered to remember one of the latest victims.

Near 35th and Norton, a crowd of more than 50 people congregated with balloons and laughter. The blue, silver, and white balloons were in honor of Michael "Mikey" Lee Scott. The 32-year-old was found inside a house on Norton Avenue Monday afternoon, along with 22-year-old Ja'Sean Rice.

Scott's sister Joetta Myers attended the balloon release wearing a blue shirt with Michael and his four children screen-printed on the front of it.

"It hurts," she said. "It hurts because he did not deserve any of this. My family doesn't deserve this. His kids doesn't deserve this."

If you have information that can help police, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here.

