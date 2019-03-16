Jeanine Pirro is off the air at Fox News one week after Islamophobic comments

Jeanine Pirro was off the air at Fox News on Saturday, one week after she was widely denounced for doubting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s patriotism.

Last Saturday night Pirro questioned whether Omar’s Islamic religious beliefs stand in opposition to the US Constitution, prompting Fox to say “we strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments.”

The network said at the time that the views Pirro expressed “do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly” — but declined to say if she was being sanctioned in any way.

Several advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pirro’s weekly show, called “Justice.”

The show did not appear on this weekend’s cable schedule guide. In its place was an unusual repeat of a documentary series.

Pirro has not said anything about taking a vacation. She hasn’t tweeted since last weekend. All together, the circumstances suggest that she has been suspended by Fox in the wake of her comments.

But if she has been suspended, Fox is not saying so. A network spokeswoman said “we are not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

There is no word on whether Pirro’s show will return next week.

At the same time, there is no indication that she has been fired from Fox. She is one of the network’s highest-rated weekend hosts, well known for her vehement defenses of President Trump and attacks against his perceived enemies.

Last week Pirro targeted Omar — one of the few Muslim members of Congress — by noting Omar’s religious head-covering called a hijab.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Among many other critics, a Fox News staffer pushed back on Pirro’s statements. Hufsa Kamal, a producer on Fox’s “Special Report with Bret Baier,” tweeted: “@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself.”

When Fox condemned Pirro, she also issued a statement. She did not apologize. She said she intended to “ask a question and start a debate.”

“Of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution,” she said. “I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Omar did not answer that invitation, but she thanked Fox News for rebuking Pirro.