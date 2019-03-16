KC police investigating two shootings Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating two shootings Saturday evening that has left two people injured.

The first shooting was reported around 6 p.m. at Wild Wood’s Happy Foods near 31st Street and Norton Avenue. Police tell FOX4 one person has serious injuries. It is unknown at this time if the shooting happened outside or inside the store.

Another shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. near 21st Street and Summit Street. One person was reported to be in stable condition.

No suspect information for either shooting has been released at this time.

If you have information that can help police, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.