Missing Wisconsin girl with Metro ties found dead in Minnesota

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police confirmed on Saturday morning, March 16 they believe they have located 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, dead in Minnesota.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales held a news conference — and detailed how the little girl’s body was located.

“At approximately 7 p.m. on yesterday’s date, an off-duty department of public works employee observed something out of the norm as he was driving home,” Morales said. “He called this tip into the local police department. Off of Highway 218 15 miles north of Austin, Minnesota (which is southwest of Rochester) and just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket and wrapped in there was the body of a child we believe is that of Noelani.”

Chief Morales indicated an autopsy still has to be done on Noelani. But he said the death of the child did not occur in the last 24 hours. He could also not expand on the condition of the child.

“This is our job and this closure is not the closure we like to find,” Morales said. “It’s something we have to come out and do.”

The police chief also extended sympathies to the family of Noelani from the Milwaukee police department — and all of the other law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday, March 11 after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered near 91st and Mill — allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

On Friday, Milwaukee police announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to finding Noelani. Chief Morales had said that the Robinson had ties to the Kansas City Metro area.

Meanwhile, the district attorney on Tuesday filed charges against Higgins — first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Higgins shot and killed Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman.