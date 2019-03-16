Watch Live: Snake Saturday parade in North Kansas City

Watch live:



NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City kicks off a week of celebration of Irish culture and history. The event on Saturday, March 16 typically brings in about 100,000 people to historic, downtown North Kansas City.

The parade begins at 16th and Swift, turns right on Armour Road, then another right on Howell and continues to 16th Avenue.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Loren Halifax will emcee the parade from the main stage. Meteorologist Joe Lauria will act as a street announcer.

Abby Eden, Shannon Obrien, Rob Collins, Pat McGonigle, Kerri Stowell and Kera Meshek will be riding the Antique Fire Truck in the parade.

The Snake Saturday parade occurs in the midst of the Snake Saturday Festival, which will include a free children’s area filled with family activities including a barrel train, airbrush tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a tricycle obstacle course and more.

The festival grounds border East 19th Avenue on the north and 18th Avenue on the south, with Fayette on the west and Howell on the east.