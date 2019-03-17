2 more people charged in deadly shooting outside Raytown pool hall

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two more people have been charged in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Belton, Missouri man earlier this month outside a Raytown pool hall.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Sunday that 19-year-old Tynan B. Mullen faces charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Riley S. McCrackin on March 4. Kaci Cox, 17, faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Logan B.L. England was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. A cash bond of $250,000 was set for England.

According to court documents, on March 4, McCrackin was shot do death by two unidentified individuals. The incident took place in the rear parking lot of Raytown Recreation Pool Hall.

Multiple security video recordings show McCrackin exit the rear of the business and stand in the parking lot for a moment as if he were waiting for someone. Two subjects then emerge from the northeast corner of an adjacent business and approach McCrackin.

The two suspects appeared to know the two victim as he began approaching them and had his hands in his pockets. The two suspects initially had their hands in their pockets as they approached the victim. Both suspects then pulled out a handgun and began firing multiple rounds at McCrackin before leaving the scene on foot.

McCrackin was pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses, England and Mullen were both identified as the suspects in the video. England turned himself into police last week and Mullen and Cox were arrested on Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken to the Raytown Police Department.

Cox told police she stole a handgun from her brother and gave it to Mullen the evening of the shooting. Court documents state that after the three suspects left the area following the deadly shooting, Mullen and Cox returned to the scene to comfort the victim’s girlfriend.

A cash bond of $250,000 has been requested for both Mullen and Cox.