He fled to New Zealand to find refuge. He was shot and killed in his house of worship.

A Syrian refugee and his teenage sons, a Pakistani academic and a goalkeeper on the national futsal team are among the victims of Friday’s terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to a police statement on Sunday, 50 people were killed and 50 injured after a gunman went on a rampage in two mosques, the biggest massacre in New Zealand’s modern history.

The victims were targeted as they gathered at the mosques for Friday prayers, leaving the country’s Muslim community — and the world — in mourning.

As authorities begin to release information on the victims, here’s what we know:

Daoud Nabi

Daoud Nabi sought asylum in New Zealand more than 40 years ago after fleeing Afghanistan with his two sons.

Christchurch, the place he’s called home since 1977, offered hope and safety for him and his family.

Authorities have not released details and information on the victims, but his son, Yama Nabi, confirmed his death.

Naeem and Talha Rashid

Naeem Rashid, 50, and his son Talha Rashid, 21, were among nine Pakistanis who were killed in the mosques, according to Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rashid has been praised for rushing the attacker during the attack, possibly preventing more deaths.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan announced via Twitter on Sunday that Naeem will receive a posthumous award for his bravery.

“We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award.”

Speaking to CNN in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Dr. Khurshid Alam said his brother, the elder Rashid, was an academic who been living in New Zealand for seven years.

“He used to teach at a university,” Alam said. “My nephew (Talha) was a student.”

Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed and Mahboob Haroon

Pakistani nationals Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed and Mahboob Haroon died in the attack, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Saturday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the foreign minister of Pakistan, posted a statement on Twitter, along with pictures of those six victims.

“My heart is filled with sorrow as I confirm the deaths of the following Pakistanis who embraced Shahadat in the horrific terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand,” Qureshi’s tweet read. “To their families, I express my deepest sympathies and promise to facilitate them to the best of our abilities.”

Ghulam Hussain, Karam Bibi and Zeeshan Raza

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added Zeeshan Raza along with his father, Ghulam Hussain and his mother, Karam Bibi to the list of Pakistanis killed in the massacre.

The three had previously been listed as missing.

Atta Elayyan

Atta Elayyan, a 33-year-old goalkeeper for the New Zealand national futsal team, was killed in the attack, according to the New Zealand Football association.

“I received a phone call and my whole world just came crashing down. I’ve lost a part of me,” said his friend and fellow goalkeeper, Hamish Mitchell. “We’ve formed not just a friendship, a brotherhood, it’s just unbelievable.”

Another friend, Hady Osman, told CNN it was Atta’s “dream to represent New Zealand in a futsal world cup,” adding that not only was Elayyan a talented sportsman but incredibly passionate about his work as a UI/UX designer. On holiday last year, Osman said Elayyan taught him how to ski, saying that his friend’s positive attitude and encouraging ways embodied his character.

“He gives everyone around him belief and confidence that anything is possible,” Osman said.

Added his friend Ronan Naicker: “He was just a true gentleman, a true leader, someone who was there for everyone. He was really intelligent guy, he had his own company working in apps to the point that some of the younger boys would go to him for advice and he’d talk to them about life, work,” said Naicker.

Elayyan leaves behind a young daughter and a wife.

Khaled Mustafa

Khaled Mustafa, a refugee from Syria, was killed in the attack, Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said on its Facebook page. He was at the mosque with his two sons for Friday prayers when the shooter opened fire.

“Khaled Mustafa is a Syrian Refugee who has come with his family (wife and three children) to NZ, which they thought was the safe heaven, in 2018,” Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said.

The group’s spokesman, Ali Akil, told New Zealand news media company Stuff that he had spoken to Mustafa’s wife, who was “devastated and deeply horrified.” He added she did not want to speak with the media during this time, Stuff reported.

Hamza Mustafa

Hamza Mustafa, 14, was attending Friday prayers with father, Khaled, and his younger brother, Zaid, according to Syrian Solidarity New Zealand.

Mustafa’s mother confirmed that her eldest son, Hamza, had died and that her younger son, Zaid, 13, was injured, Akil said. Zaid is in stable condition in Christchurch Hospital, he said.

Zaid does not know that both his father and brother have been killed, nor does the younger sister, Akil said.

Lilik Abdul Hamid

Lilik Abdul Hamid, from Indonesia, was killed in the shooting, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday on Twitter.

The ministry tweeted its “deep condolences” and offered “prayers for the deceased and the family left behind.”

Sayyad Milne

Sayyad Milne, a 14-year old student at Cashmere High School in Christchurch, was killed in Friday’s attack.

His father, John Milne told the New Zealand Herald that his “little boy” was an avid football player who had recently turned 14.

“I remember him as my baby who I nearly lost when he was born. Such a struggle he’s had throughout all his life. He’s been unfairly treated but he’s risen above that and he’s very brave. A brave little soldier. It’s so hard… to see him just gunned down by someone who didn’t care about anyone or anything,” Milne said.

“I know where he is. I know he’s at peace,” he added.

Tributes have also come in from Malaysia, where Sayyad had attended the annual Al-Khaadem Youth Camp with his brother last year.

A camp representative told CNN that his mother, who is originally from Malaysia, confirmed Sayyad’s death after claiming his body from the hospital.

Izwan Ibn Sabri, a volunteer at the camp, wrote a tribute to Sayyad on Facebook, saying:

“He had such a genuine & pleasant character. Eager & responsive to guidance. Kids like him gave us hope for the future of our Youth. May Allah raise him together with the Prophets and Shuhada’. And may Allah grant his and all the families involved in the Christchurch massacre tranquility and strength.”

Hafiz Musa Patel

Hafiz Musa Patel, the pesh imam at Fiji’s Lautoka Jame Mosque for the past 25 years, died in Friday’s massacre, according to the Fiji Muslim league.

Patel had left Fiji three weeks ago to spend time with children in Australia, Fiji’s national broadcaster reported.

He and his wife had then traveled to Christchurch to visit friends and well-wishers, it said.

At a vigil for the victims of Christchurch in Fiji on Sunday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that Fiji nationals were among those “brutally slaughtered” in the massacre, but did not name them specifically.

“Let us never forget our fallen Fijians, nor our brothers and sisters in New Zealand. To their families, you have the support of not just your fellow Fijians and of Kiwis, but people from all around the world who are holding similar vigils to honor the innocent men, women and children who lost their lives. We are with you,” he said.

Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir

Five Indian nationals died in the attack, the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said in a Tweet on Sunday.

“With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in #Christchurch,” it said, before listing five names: Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir.

“We deeply mourn loss of all other innocent lives including people of Indian origin,” the message said.

Mounir Sulaiman, Ahmed Jamal Aldean Abdulghani, Ashraf al-Morsi and Ashraf al-Masri

Four Egyptians were among the shooting victims, according to the Twitter page of the Egyptian Immigration Ministry, which called the attack “despicable.”

Mounir Sulaiman, 68; Ahmed Jamal Aldean Abdulghani, 68; Ashraf al-Morsi and Ashraf al-Masri were killed in Friday’s shooting, the ministry said.

4 unnamed Jordanians

Four Jordanians were killed, and five who were wounded are being treated in the hospital, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia were among the countries whose nationals were involved in the attack.

She said on Sunday that authorities had started returning identified bodies to families, and that the bodies of all victims would be returned by Wednesday.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Ardern said: “They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence.”

Christchurch hospital said they have 34 patients, 12 of them in intensive care. One girl was transferred to a children’s hospital. Many of the victims will require multiple surgeries, they said.

Suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who broadcast the attack live on Facebook, has been charged with one count of murder, but officials have said additional charges are forthcoming.

This story will be updated as more information on the victims becomes available.