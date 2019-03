KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say at least two people were shot just after midnight near 26th and Spruce in the east community team south neighborhood. Investigators say two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are also investigating after one person was shot near 12th and The Paseo. That person is expected to recover.

No further details have been given about the victims or potential suspects.

If you know anything about these shootings, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.