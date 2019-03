KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were on the scene Sunday evening after a Kansas City, Missouri officer on a motorcycle was struck by someone in another vehicle.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the roundabout at W. Meyer and Ward Parkway.

Police on scene tell FOX4 the officer’s injuries are non-life threatening. The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer stayed on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.