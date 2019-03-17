Let the madness begin: KU, K-State heading out west tournament ready

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and K-State are tournament ready to traverse the perilous road to the Final Four. Both teams are heading out west with hopes of surviving the first two rounds.
Kansas is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. They will play No. 13 seed Northeastern in Salt Lake City on Thursday at 3 p.m. The 5-12 match up is Auburn vs. New Mexico State. Winners play on Saturday. An important note, if Kansas wins two games, they will come back to Kansas City in the found of 16. North Carolina, Kentucky, and Iowa State could also be in KC with two wins.
K-State is a No. 4 seed as well and will face No. 13 seed UC Irvine Friday at 1 p.m. in San Jose. Also in their pod, No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 5 seed Wisconsin. Winners play on Sunday. Winner goes to Louisville in the round of 16.