Let the madness begin: KU, K-State heading out west tournament ready

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and K-State are tournament ready to traverse the perilous road to the Final Four. Both teams are heading out west with hopes of surviving the first two rounds.

Kansas is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. They will play No. 13 seed Northeastern in Salt Lake City on Thursday at 3 p.m. The 5-12 match up is Auburn vs. New Mexico State. Winners play on Saturday. An important note, if Kansas wins two games, they will come back to Kansas City in the found of 16. North Carolina, Kentucky, and Iowa State could also be in KC with two wins.

K-State is a No. 4 seed as well and will face No. 13 seed UC Irvine Friday at 1 p.m. in San Jose. Also in their pod, No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 5 seed Wisconsin. Winners play on Sunday. Winner goes to Louisville in the round of 16.

.@KStateMBB is a 4 seed in the South region. They will open play against (13) UC Irvine Friday in San Jose #MarchMadness — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 17, 2019

.@KUHoops is a 4 seed in the Midwest region. They will open play against (13) Northeastern Thursday in Salt Lake. #MarchMadness — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 17, 2019

Bill Self when asked if he was shocked they were in the Midwest Region: “Yes.” — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 17, 2019

Dedric Lawson on going to Utah. pic.twitter.com/Vhx6XDQaWJ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 18, 2019

Bill Self on drawing Northeastern: pic.twitter.com/XtYGE1HXHP — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 18, 2019

