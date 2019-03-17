× Man shot in Kansas City grocery store parking dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after he was shot died on Sunday according to Kansas City police.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the parking lot Wild Woody’s Happy Foods near 31st Street and Norton Avenue. Police said the victim was sitting in his red SUV when someone approached and shot him multiple times.

The victim hasn’t been identified by name, police say he’s a black man in early 40’s.

If you have information about this deadly shooting, call the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.