Watch Live: Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Man stabbed and killed in Kansas City Sunday morning

Posted 12:16 pm, March 17, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators say a man died at a hospital Sunday morning after he was stabbed in the 5100 block of E. Linwood.

Officers went to the scene just after 4 a.m. where the victim was taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead a short time later. He hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he’s a black man in his mid-40’s.

Police haven’t provided any suspect information yet. If you know anything that will help investigators make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

 

Google Map for coordinates 39.069743 by -94.523891.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.