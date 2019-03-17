Man stabbed and killed in Kansas City Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators say a man died at a hospital Sunday morning after he was stabbed in the 5100 block of E. Linwood.

Officers went to the scene just after 4 a.m. where the victim was taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead a short time later. He hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he’s a black man in his mid-40’s.

Police haven’t provided any suspect information yet. If you know anything that will help investigators make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.