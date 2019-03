HORTON, Kan. — There’s a search underway for a girl who is missing and endangered out of northeast Kansas.

Gianna Hazelton was last seen in Horton, about 90 minutes northwest of downtown Kansas City, on Saturday evening. The 11-year-old is believed to be with a parent, Casey Hazelton, who does not have custody.

State investigators ask that you call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you can help find her.