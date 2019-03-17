Officer dragged behind car after domestic disturbance call ends in chase, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer recovering after being dragged behind a car during a police pursuit Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 31st and Jackson in Kansas City before 5 p.m. on a domestic disturbance. While in the area a woman fled the scene in a white Monte Carlo.

The car was involved in a minor crash near 31st and Indiana, but the driver continued to flee until the car crashed near Truman and Indiana.

At some point during the incident, an officer was dragged behind the suspect car. The officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody after the crash. She was not injured.