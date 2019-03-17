Watch Live: Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Recipes: Skinny Reuben Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup extra-lean deli corned beef, chopped
1 cup fat free shredded cheddar
3/4  cup + 1/4 cup reduced fat shredded Swiss cheese, divided
4 tablespoon fat free Thousand Island dressing
1 cup sauerkraut, drained
6 oz. fat free plain Greek yogurt
Salt & pepper to taste
Non-stick cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl, except for the 1/4 C. reduced fat shredded Swiss cheese.

Spread the mixture into the prepared dish and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of the Swiss cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cheese on top is nicely melted and starting to bubble.

Serve with pumpernickel cocktail bread or favorite style of cracker.

Nutrition Facts:

Information per serving:  Calories: 172 • Fat: 6 g • Carb: 10 g • Fiber: 1 g • Protein: 19 g • Sugar: 6 g • Sodium: 1297 mg

