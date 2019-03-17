× UMKC fires basketball coach Kareem Richardson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced on Sunday that it’s parting ways with head basketball coach Kareem Richardson. In six seasons, the ‘Roos went 75-118 with Richardson at the helm, his only winning season was 2016-2017 when they were 18-17.

This past season, UMKC was 11-21, 6-10 in the Western Athletic Conference, finishing in seventh place.

“We have decided to move in a different direction with our men’s basketball program consistent with our overall goal of comprehensive excellence,” Athletic Director Brandon Martin stated in a news release.

“I am thankful for Coach Richardson’s service to the UMKC men’s basketball program for the past six seasons. We will be expeditious but thorough in our search for the next leader of our men’s basketball program.”

Richardson joined UMKC in 2013 after working as an assistant for Louisville. The Cardinals won an NCAA title in his last season that the school has since vacated due to rules infractions surrounding recruiting.

He also coached at Drake, Evansville, Indiana State and Xavier.