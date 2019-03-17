Watch Live: Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is honored to be the official broadcast and live stream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. If you can’t make it in person, watch it live on this page.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m., then proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn and John Holt will emcee the parade.

Actor and KCK native Eric Stonestreet will be the grand marshal. Stonestreet is best known for his role on the sitcom “Modern Family.” He is also a huge fan of the Chiefs and Royals.

Mark Alford, Kim Byrnes, Loren Halifax, Pat McGonigle, Dhomonique Ricks, Rob Collins, Joe Lauria, Nicole DiAntonio, Shannon O’Brien and Marcus Officer will all be riding in convertibles in the parade.