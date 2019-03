Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in the city's Central West End. Police identified the child as Trent Davis.

Police say Trent suddenly ran out onto Delmar Boulevard in front of a BMW driven by a 42-year-old man.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation continues.