Blue Bell ice cream is back on store shelves in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A once popular ice cream is making a comeback.

As of Monday morning, Blue Bell is back in Kansas City. In addition to the Kansas City metro area, Blue Bell will also be sold in Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Sedalia.

Four years ago, they pulled all the Blue Bell ice cream off store shelves due to concerns of listeria.

By May 2015 three people in Kansas died from listeria-tainted Blue Bell products. A total of 10 patients infected with listeria were reported in four states: Arizona (1), Kansas (5), Oklahoma (1), and Texas (3). All ten patients were hospitalized.

In 2016, Blue Bell had to recall ice cream distributed in Kansas and Missouri after another potential listeria bacteria contamination.