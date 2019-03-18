Chiefs continue to bolster defense, sign CB Bashaud Breeland NFL reporter says

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 11: Bashaud Breeland #26 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly agreed to terms with cornerback Bashaud Breeland, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced Monday.

Breeland, 27, most recently played in Green Bay where he played in seven games had two interceptions, one which was for a touchdown.

Before Green Bay, Breeland spent four years with the Washington Redskins where he had eight interceptions.

In his first five years in the NFL, the 5-foot-11-inch cornerback had 288 tackles and two hits on quarterbacks. He’s also recovered three fumbles.

Breeland, who went to Clemson, was on a one-year deal with the Packers. He initially agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers before the 2018 season, but failed a physical due to an injury that happened while in the Dominican Republic. He told ESPN a golf cart hit him and re injured a wound he first sustained in elementary school. Because he did not pass the physical, the deal was canceled.

