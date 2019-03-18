FOX4, Red Cross and KCFD hoping to give out and install 600 smoke alarms in KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 is working for you, along with the Red Cross and the Kansas City Fire Department. We're getting ready to launch the annual "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" campaign.

The goal is to give out and install 600 smoke alarms throughout the metro. The Red Cross helps people who lose everything in fires, and by installing smoke alarms they hope fewer people will need their services. You can register online here or call (816) 841-5204.

"Our goal is to help save lives," said Julia Pedrosa, a disaster program specialist with the Red Cross. "Smoke alarms are something so simple and so small but they can help cut deaths in half."

She's seen the effects of fires in homes without smoke detectors firsthand.

"We had responded to a few fatality fires this past winter and it's really upsetting that something as simple as a smoke alarm could help save a life," Pedrosa said.

Saving families from loss is why Pedrosa said the Sound the Alarm campaign is so important.

The Red Cross and KCFD remind people who already have smoke alarms to test them regularly for proper battery life. If you get an alarm from the Red Cross, the process will be a little different.

"Our alarms are 10 years long, so you don't have to worry about changing the batteries for those. But for battery alarms, please keep in mind that those batteries have to be replaced," Pedrosa said.

Volunteers who install the alarms will also give people educational material.

"We talk about creating an escape plan, cooking safely. We talk to children about creating an escape route in their house and evacuating in under two minutes," Pedrosa said.