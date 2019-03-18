Independence man said $400 Pay-It-Forward award will help build sanctuary for senior dogs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Two volunteers at a senior dog sanctuary in Independence, Missouri wanted to help the founder expand his shelter. So they nominated “Shep’s Place” for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

Russell Clothier had no idea he was being presented with the award when FOX4 showed up. He thought Kathy Quinn just wanted to chat about his dog name Shep and the sanctuary he is building.

Shep's Place is a shelter for senior dogs to live out their final days.

 

