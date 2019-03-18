Man killed in shooting at Kansas City grocery store identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man who was killed over the weekend following a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri grocery store.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the parking lot Wild Woody’s Happy Foods near 31st Street and Norton Avenue. Police said the victim was sitting in his red SUV when someone approached and shot him multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Dontayus Wiles.

If you have information about this deadly shooting, call the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.