North Carolina dog recovering after coyotes attacked him in backyard

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A dog is recovering after being attacked and bit several times by coyotes in a home’s backyard in Burlington last week.

Bobby and Bonnie Stout said their dog Charlie was attacked by three coyotes Wednesday night and is now required to be confined for 45 days.

The dog had eight bites that had to be drained due to potential bacteria. Charlie is up to dates on his vaccinations, which means he will not be euthanized.

Charlie's owners said coyotes are a big problem in Burlington. They referred to their dog as a "big sweetie."

Nick Tempesta, an animal control officer in Burlington, said it's always a good idea to make sure your pet is properly vaccinated.