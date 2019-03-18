× Patrick Mahomes’ agent says the QB wants to spend his entire career in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ agent recently told a Chiefs blogger and podcaster that the 23-year-old hopes to play his entire professional football career with the Chiefs.

In a podcast titled “The Chiefs Zone” Farzin Vousoughian asks Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, to describe whether Mahomes has interest in staying in Kansas City long-term.

“Quite frankly, he’d like to play his career there,” Steinberg said at the 47-minute mark of the podcast. “And that’s the intention, and that’s the plan. Look–he’s got a terrific situation. Look at the targets he has to throw to. You can’t do much better.”

Steinberg went on to say that he doesn’t think the idea of playing anywhere outside of Kansas City has ever entered Mahomes’ thoughts.

“In this moment– totally focused on trying to get the team to the Super Bowl” Steinberg added.

Listen to the entire conversation Vousoughian had with Steinberg here. The conversation starts about the 25-minute mark. He even talks about his favorite spots in Kansas City and memories of Derrick Thomas.