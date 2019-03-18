Stolen truck recovered in Pettis County believed to be connected to escaped inmate

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities believe a suspicious pickup found overnight in northeastern Pettis County was stolen out of Oklahoma by an inmate that escaped the Pettis County jail last week.

Deputies said the pickup was determined to have been stolen from Heavenor, Oklahoma on Friday. This was the last reported sighting of 30-year-old Travis L. Davis, who escaped the jail on March 10. A ground and air search of the area failed to locate the driver of the pickup.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office said surrounding agencies have been notified and are searching the area for Davis. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to authorities.

Davis was captured by an Oklahoma deputy on March 13 but managed to slip out of the handcuffs and crawl through the police cage of the duputy’s patrol car and take control of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found wrecked without Davis.

When the deputy took Davis into custody earlier in the day the deputy didn’t know he was an escaped inmate. The deputy arrested him because he allegedly took a woman hostage in a green Cadillac at Choctaw Travel Plaza & Casino in Heavener, Oklahoma. Heavener is approximately 200 miles just southeast of Oklahoma City or 330 miles south of Kansas City.

Davis was being held in Pettis County on a $110,000 bond for charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis are urged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.