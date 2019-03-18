Uptown Arts Bar closes abruptly; new management to take over venue

Posted 4:45 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, March 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular live music and art venue in Kansas City has closed its doors for the time being.

Uptown Arts Bar on on the corner of 36th and Broadway posted on their Facebook page that the venue is closed and new management will be taking over.

Uptown Arts Bar

“We will be closing down for a short time while the new owners get the venue set up and ready for their exciting, new concept,” the post said.

Live poetry will continue in the new space, but Niche, the second-floor space that offered live music is closed and all currently scheduled shows have been canceled.

Uptown Arts Bar opened in 2012 and has regularly hosted 50 events a month, according to their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.