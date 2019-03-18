Uptown Arts Bar closes abruptly; new management to take over venue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular live music and art venue in Kansas City has closed its doors for the time being.

Uptown Arts Bar on on the corner of 36th and Broadway posted on their Facebook page that the venue is closed and new management will be taking over.

“We will be closing down for a short time while the new owners get the venue set up and ready for their exciting, new concept,” the post said.

Live poetry will continue in the new space, but Niche, the second-floor space that offered live music is closed and all currently scheduled shows have been canceled.

Uptown Arts Bar opened in 2012 and has regularly hosted 50 events a month, according to their website.