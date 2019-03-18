With flooding possible, experts issue reminders to keep your family healthy, safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- While families keep an eye on the Missouri River levels, health experts are offering reminders about possible flood water concerns.

The Johnson County Health Department is stocked up on tetanus shots. They said if you get a cut or have a wound that comes into contact with standing water, and if you haven’t had a tetanus shot in 3-5 years, go see them or call your doctor.

Of course, experts say the best idea is just to stay away from and out of the water.

"Little children are tempted by it," said Mary Beverly, Johnson County Health Department's deputy director of health and environment. "They think, 'Oh that’s something fun to go play in.' But there could be something sharp in the water. There could be the bacteria, chemicals, all kinds of things -- hazards that they could get into and they don’t even realize it."