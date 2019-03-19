55-year-old man killed in early morning fire at Mission Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION HILLS, Kan. -- A man in his 50s died in a house fire in Mission Hills, Kansas early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters told FOX4 a 92-year-old woman living in the home near 69th Street and Tomahawk Road woke up around 2:15 a.m. when she heard smoke detectors going off. She walked down the stairs and noticed the living room where her 55-year-old son had been was on fire.

The woman went to her neighbor's home and called 911.

Responding firefighters were not able to immediately enter the home due to how hot and high the flames were burning.

"The heat builds up especially in these older structures because they're usually plaster and lathe," Tony Lopez said. "So they hold the heat real well. I guess that's probably what kept it from spreading to other parts of the house."

Firefighters on the scene are waiting on the fire marshal to arrive and determine the cause. Authorities have not yet released the man's identity.