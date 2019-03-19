Boil water advisory issued for Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Atchison, Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory Tuesday and said it will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE said people should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap

water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary

while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult

their physicians.

If you have questions, you can call KDHE at 785-296-1317.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory

on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at 785-564-6767.